Adams State University Partners With CSU On Agriculture Degree

Starting this fall, college students in Southwest Colorado can pursue an agriculture degree at Adams State University in Alamosa. The program, a first for the San Luis Valley college, is thanks to a recently announced partnership between the school and Colorado State University.

The program will be a mixture of in-class instruction at Adams State and online classes through CSU. Students can choose one of two concentrations -- biology or agribusiness.

Kristy Duran is a biology professor at Adams State and one of two advisers for the program, focusing on the science side. She says the demand for the program has been around a while.

“I often hear people asking, ‘Do you have that degree plan?’ or, ‘When is Adams going to have the opportunity to do an agricultural program?’” Duran says.

Zena Buser, a professor of business administration, will be the adviser for the agribusiness concentration.

Duran says the partnership has been in the works for more than a year. Students can begin pursuing the degree in the fall.