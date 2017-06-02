Adams State University Partners With CSU On Agriculture Degree

By 2 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Colorado State University Photography

Starting this fall, college students in Southwest Colorado can pursue an agriculture degree at Adams State University in Alamosa. The program, a first for the San Luis Valley college, is thanks to a recently announced partnership between the school and Colorado State University.

The program will be a mixture of in-class instruction at Adams State and online classes through CSU. Students can choose one of two concentrations -- biology or agribusiness.

Kristy Duran is a biology professor at Adams State and one of two advisers for the program, focusing on the science side. She says the demand for the program has been around a while.

“I often hear people asking, ‘Do you have that degree plan?’ or, ‘When is Adams going to have the opportunity to do an agricultural program?’” Duran says.

Zena Buser, a professor of business administration, will be the adviser for the agribusiness concentration.

Duran says the partnership has been in the works for more than a year. Students can begin pursuing the degree in the fall.

Tags: 
Higher Education (College)
Colorado State University (CSU)
Agriculture

Related Content

Big Beer’s Plan To Get In Your Fridge

By May 26, 2017
Jackie Fortier / KUNC

Outside the tour center of Anheuser-Busch ’s Fort Collins brewery, a team of eight huge clydesdales pull the iconic red wagon around the parking lot. The gold harnesses catch the sunlight and people eagerly snap pictures with their cell phones.

 

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been a crowd pleaser since 1933, but a lot has changed since then.

Should The Government Ensure Meat Companies Play Fair With Farmers?

By May 22, 2017

Cattle ranchers have spent years battling big meat companies, saying the companies have too much market power. Now, those ranchers worry that a Trump Administration move to delay federal rules that would make it easier for them lodge complaints about unfair treatment may spell the end of the new rules altogether. But the industry is divided by the government’s move to make sure meat companies play fair with farmers.

Farmers Looking For New Markets Worry They’re Losing Out On Trade

By & Harvest Public Media May 17, 2017
Kristofor Husted / Harvest Public Media

President Trump made campaign promises to pull the U.S. out of big international trade deals and focus instead on one-on-one agreements with other countries. But that has farmers worried they will lose some of the $135 billion in goods they sold overseas last year.

Two years ago, Missouri rancher Mike John expected the U.S. beef industry to grow by providing steaks and hamburgers from the Midwest to hungry eaters in Japan. He was planning on the Trans Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a massive trade deal among 12 countries, including the U.S. and Japan. It took eight years of negotiations to get each nation involved to agree to lower tariffs. Some economists expected the pact to add $3 billion dollars to the U.S. agriculture industry. Trump, however, called the TPP a disaster and pulled the U.S. out.