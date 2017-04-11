Civilians With Severe Burns Treated At Texas Military Hospital

The burn unit at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research in San Antonio, Texas, is hot. Sometimes, it gets up to 102 degrees in there, among the patients.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Now let's look at one way the U.S. military keeps its skills sharp far away from the battlefield, a way that requires other Americans' participation. At the U.S. Army's burn center at Fort Sam Houston, military medics are treating civilians alongside soldiers. Texas Public Radio's Wendy Rigby reports from San Antonio.

WENDY RIGBY, BYLINE: A hot shower turned into a life-changing event for 70-year-old Marty Wender. He either passed out or hit his head. His wife found him unconscious with burns over 20 percent of his body.

MARTY WENDER: When EMS showed up, they thought I was dead. It was across my chest. The biggest burn was on my back and on my right arm and my two hands.

RIGBY: Wender is a civilian, but it was military care that saved his life.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEPING)

RIGBY: He spent 90 days in intensive care at the burn center of the Army's Institute of Surgical Research in San Antonio.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

RIGBY: The first thing you notice when you walk into the burn unit is how warm it is - as hot as 102 degrees. Burn patients can't regulate their own body temperature well, one of many factors making it tricky to treat patients.

MELISSA BODDINGTON: We see a lot of gruesome stuff, so that's the hardest part.

RIGBY: That's Melissa Boddington, a physical therapist. The mission of the burn center is to treat members of the military for fire, explosion, chemical or radiation burns. But most of the patients right now are civilians burned in car wrecks, house fires, cooking mishaps and oil industry accidents. Special dispensation from the secretary of the Army allows them to be treated on post.

JAMES WILLIAMS: It keeps everybody honed, ready to get the job done.

RIGBY: That's physician assistant James Williams.

WILLIAMS: It's a very tactile type of medicine. If you're not using your skills, you can lose them. They treat a 17-year-old who got burned from throwing gas on the grill the same as we would treat a soldier who may have gotten injured in combat.

RIGBY: At the height of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, more than a thousand wounded service members were flown here, the only place where the military treats burn patients. That treatment includes everything from multiple surgeries like skin grafts and amputations to months of inpatient rehabilitation.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Stand up - right foot.

RIGBY: Advances are happening quickly. New wound dressings that can be left on for days at a time allow burn patients to go home sooner. Researchers here have developed a type of spray-on skin. Colonel Booker King is the director of clinical services. He says often patients have more than just burn injuries. Orthopedic and reconstructive surgeons work side by side with eye doctors and kidney specialists.

COLONEL BOOKER KING: It's what we do. It's our mission. It's what drives us.

RIGBY: Marty Wender, saved from his shower burns, says he feels fortunate to live near a burn center that treats 700 patients a year.

WENDER: They saved my life.

RIGBY: Incredibly, one marine burned over 97 percent of his body in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan was flown here and survived, an outcome that used to be unimaginable. For NPR News, I'm Wendy Rigby in San Antonio.

