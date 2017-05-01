Colorado Lawmaker Accused Of Trying To ‘Hijack’ His Own School Finance Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • Ann Marie Awad / KUNC

With mere days left in Colorado’s legislative session, lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee took up what started out as a rather slim school finance act, the bill that sets funding levels for all of the state’s 178 school districts each year. Because next year’s budget hasn’t been pinned down, part of the bill’s debate hinged on the uncertainty of funds. But the bill still left the committee, weighed down with an unexpected amendment -- one that would require school districts to share funds from voter-approved property tax hikes and bond issues with their charter schools.

When asking voters for money, districts must tell voters what specific programs that money will fund. For example, if Adams 12 Five Star District wants to raise money for full-day kindergarten, they would only mete out money to schools that would provide that program -- like elementary schools. That’s why districts have the power to withhold funds from certain schools.

Districts across the state take different approaches on whether or not to distribute any funds to charter schools -- publicly funded but privately run schools. Some districts share, some don’t. Earlier in the session, Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, proposed a bill that would force districts to share those taxpayer-authorized funds with their charter schools. While It passed the full Senate on March 14, it has yet to be introduced to the House.

Hill also introduced the School Finance Act in April.

On April 27, the Senate Education Committee gathered to discuss. More than one lawmaker expressed surprise that a mere two people had signed up to testify, given that the school finance bill is usually one of the more drawn out, contentious policy debates of the session.

“I’m baffled,” remarked Sen. Nancy Todd, D-Aurora.

“Ditto,” replied Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada.

At the meeting, Hill proposed an amendment nearly verbatim of his charter funding bill. Democratic Sen. Michael Merrifield, D-Colorado Springs, called the move a “hijack.”

“I don’t know how you can hijack your own bill,” replied Republican Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton.

Hill’s amendment passed along party lines, with the education committee’s Republican majority winning the day.

Before the bill heads to the Senate floor, the Senate Appropriations Committee debates it. Given the fact that so many other elements of the budget are uncertain, there may be more changes to come. Under the current bill, public schools will face further cuts.

Despite a 2.8 percent increase in overall funding to account for inflation, the bill increases the “negative factor.” That’s a budgeting tool that the legislature has used since 2009 to fund schools below the amounts required by law. Last year, it shaved about $830 million from public school coffers. The current legislation may increase that shortfall to a projected $877.4 million.

Tags: 
K-12 Education
School Funding
Legislature 2017

Related Content

The Dollars And Cents Of Colorado’s Teacher Shortage

By Apr 26, 2017
Ann Marie Awad / KUNC

If you heard that 12 people were living together in a two-bedroom apartment, you might think they were a group of college students, not teachers in the Roaring Fork School District.

“They love teaching in the community, they love working with the students there, but they simply cannot afford housing,” says Amie Baca-Oehlert, Vice President of the Colorado Education Association.

Roaring Fork is in Glenwood Springs, where the median home price is more than $536,250 dollars. The mountain town’s rental scene is also extremely tight and pricey. But it’s not just there. Baca-Oehlert says she hears stories like this all the time.

Rural Schools Serve As A Canary In The Coalmine For Colorado’s Teacher Shortage

By Apr 5, 2017
Ann Marie Awad

Outside of the single building that houses Weldon Valley Elementary, Weldon Valley Middle School and Weldon Valley High School, it’s very quiet. Kids are in class, and the school is not near any major roads. Megan Quitter can pick out different bird calls as the sunshine warms the cool morning.

“I heard mourning doves and red-winged blackbirds,” she says. “I used to do outdoor education.”

Colorado Is More Diverse But Children Of Color Still Fall Behind

By & Apr 27, 2017
Andre Deak / Flickr - Creative Commons

Colorado is becoming more diverse -- but children of color aren’t on equal footing with their white peers, according to the 2017 Kids Count report. The annual report by the Colorado Children’s Campaign and the Annie E. Casey Foundation focused on the state’s growing minority populations, which are expected to make up almost half of Colorado’s population by 2050.

“When you really drill down and look at the data, we see some pretty big gaps, and those gaps too often fall along racial and ethnic lines as a result of policies and practices that over the years have disproportionately limited opportunities for Colorado’s kids of color ” said Sarah Hughes, research director with the Colorado Children’s Campaign.