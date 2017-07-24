Colorado's History Of July Floods Isn't A Coincidence

By 11 hours ago
  • The 1976 flood in Big Thompson Canyon. The rain began falling on July, 30.
    The 1976 flood in Big Thompson Canyon. The rain began falling on July, 30.
    Courtesy of Jason Pohl/The Coloradoan

The last week of July has seen two of the most severe floods in Colorado’s history - and that’s not a coincidence.

Both floods began at night and both had devastating consequences. On July 28, 1997, the heaviest rain ever recorded in an urban area of the state caused millions of dollars of damage to areas of Fort Collins and killed five people. What became known as the Spring Creek Flood came two days short of the anniversary of the Big Thompson Flood of 1976, when at least 12 inches of rain fell over four hours in the mountains below Estes Park. In the subsequent flooding 143 people died.

“You have to have just the right conditions, and the end of July and early August tends to have a higher potential to produce storms that may cause flooding,” said state climatologist Nolan Doesken.

During that time, the atmosphere in Colorado is warm enough to hold on to the tropical moisture brought north by the monsoon winds. But Doesken said the key ingredient for a storm that could produce a flood is a cold front and upslope winds.

“That [cold front] pushes additional moisture in from the east, and that’s an upslope component which pushes that moisture up against the foothills,” Doesken said. “Then you’ve got a focusing event that can make things particularly interesting.”

Nolan Doesken holds a rain gauge that volunteers use to measure precipitation in their area.
Credit CSU Water Center / CSU

A rain gauge network has been installed since the Spring Creek Flood along the foothills as an early warning system. During the last major flood along the Front Range, in September 2013, many of the gauges were washed away by the deluge and have since been replaced.

Doesken cautions that despite technological advances in weather radar, storm tracking and precipitation estimates, Colorado’s tendency toward highly localized flooding events means that not every area is covered by these systems.

That’s why after the Spring Creek Flood, Doesken developed a simple, reliable rain gauge, trained volunteers to use it and developed a database where users could upload measurements via phone or the web. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network or CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz) now has volunteers in all 50 states and is spreading internationally. Should anyone report especially heavy precipitation, an alarm is sent to the appropriate National Weather Service office, who issues watches and warnings.

“Your own experience where you live is the most important thing. If you can share that with others that [information] can sometimes help save lives,” Doesken said. “That’s still the case even though these other technologies seem to be carrying the burden better than ever before.”

Tags: 
Front Range
Flooding
Colorado State University (CSU)
Colorado Weather
Rainfall
Colorado
Big Thompson River
Colorado Flood

Related Content

Adams State University Partners With CSU On Agriculture Degree

By Jun 2, 2017
Courtesy of Colorado State University Photography

Starting this fall, college students in Southwest Colorado can pursue an agriculture degree at Adams State University in Alamosa. The program, a first for the San Luis Valley college, is thanks to a recently announced partnership between the school and Colorado State University.

2013’s Historic Storm Caused 1000 Years Of Erosion In Boulder Canyon

By Poncie Rutsch Sep 10, 2015
Akos Kokai / / Flickr

The 2013 storms in Colorado flooded streams across the region, washing gravel and soil into many rivers.

The storms also caused landslides and removed a thousand years’ worth of eroded rock and soil from some of the hillsides in Boulder Canyon, according to a study from researchers at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“That’s what was so exciting in this storm,” says Suzanne Anderson, a geography professor at CU-Boulder and one author of the study. “There were some spots where the amount of material that was lost was substantial, and we could measure it.”

Is Fort Collins In A Housing Bubble?

By Jun 7, 2017
Jim Hill / KUNC

Northern Colorado real estate is still hot. Single family homes in Fort Collins, Loveland and Berthoud priced under $400,000 sell after an average of 18 days on the market — and sellers are getting slightly above asking price.

In Fort Collins, a starter home — one that has a mortgage comparable to area rent, is now between $300,000 and $400,000 — increasingly out of reach for many first-time buyers.  

But this isn’t a housing bubble.

U.S. Atlantic Coast Could See 13 Named Storms In 2017

By Jun 2, 2017
NOAA

The 2017 hurricane season is expected to be slightly higher than average according to atmospheric scientists at Colorado State University.

The annual forecast calls for 13 named storms along the U.S. coastline and two major hurricanes between June 1 and the end of November, when the season ends.

Scientists use a long-term hurricane forecast method which has been honed over 34 years to take into account different weather variables and their outcomes.

Another 7 Month Closure Of Highway 34 Has Business Owners Worried

By Apr 4, 2017
Grace Hood / KUNC

In September 2013 torrential rain caused a swollen Big Thompson River to tear away -- and in some places completely destroy -- parts of U.S. Highway 34.

Temporary repairs reopened the road by December, but permanent repairs didn’t start until October 2016. 

Since then, hundreds of tons of rock have been blasted from the canyon walls, prompting the closure of a three mile stretch of the canyon. The road will reopen in late May 2017.