'Day Without A Woman' Draws Attention To Pay Inequity

Wednesday is International Women’s Day. This year, it has also been dubbed “A Day Without A Woman.” Organizers want women to wear red and to avoid doing paid or unpaid work, as a way to draw attention to gender-pay inequities.

To mark the occasion, State Street Global Advisors installed a temporary statue of a little girl, standing with her hands on her hips, in front of the Wall Street bull in downtown Manhattan.

But some are critical of the day, saying that many women can’t afford to take the day off of work. CNN’s Maggie Lake (@maggielake) talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.