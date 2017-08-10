Fire, Fury And Figuring Out North Korea

In a development that was years ahead of several experts’ opinions, North Korea has been found to be developing nuclear warheads small enough to put on missiles.

President Trump threatened the nation with “fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.” Soon after the president’s apparently improvised comments, North Korea state media said an attack on Guam was possible.

What are the diplomatic options now?

Sheila Smith, Senior fellow for Japan Studies, Council on Foreign Relations; author of “Intimate Rivals: Japanese Domestic Politics and a Rising China”; @SheilaSmithCFR

Thomas Hubbard, Former U.S. ambassador to South Korea from 2001 to 2004; chairman of the Korea Society; senior director at McLarty Associates, where he specializes in Asian affairs

