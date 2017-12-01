Friday News Roundup - International

America’s Ambassador to the United Nations says North Korea’s latest missile launch brings the world closer to war.
A war criminal at The Hague dies after drinking poison in court.
And it’s been a mixed week for relations between the United States and the United Kingdom.
.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017
Straightforward from here:
1. Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
2. Prince Harry gains US citizenship
3. California Governor Prince Harry of Wales
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 27, 2017
All this and more on the International News Roundup.
GUESTS
Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”; @MoisesNaim
Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox; co-host of Vox’s foreign affairs podcast, “Worldly”; @jenn_ruth
Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”; @MarkLandler
