1A

Friday News Roundup - International

  • This videograb taken from live footage of the International Criminal Court, shows Croatian former general Slobodan Praljak starting to swallow what is believed to be poison, during his judgement at the UN war crimes court to protest the upholding of a 20-year jail term. Former Bosnian Croat military leader Slobodan Praljak was alive and being treated by medics.
America’s Ambassador to the United Nations says North Korea’s latest missile launch brings the world closer to war.

A war criminal at The Hague dies after drinking poison in court.

And it’s been a mixed week for relations between the United States and the United Kingdom.

All this and more on the International News Roundup.

GUESTS

Moises Naim, Distinguished fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and chief international columnist, El Pais; author of “The End of Power: From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being in Charge Isn’t What It Used to Be”; @MoisesNaim

Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox; co-host of Vox’s foreign affairs podcast, “Worldly”; @jenn_ruth

Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”; @MarkLandler

