Get Involved: Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit devoted to the rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned wildlife.

“Our mission is twofold; the first and most important piece is to rehabilitate injured, orphaned and sick wildlife,” said executive director Linda Tyler. “And then secondly we work really hard to educate the community about living humanely with wildlife, dealing with wildlife situations.”

Open since 1982, the center was originally part of the Human Society of Boulder Valley, but moved into their own space after a generous donation

The center is names after a raccoon that had been burned in a chimney fire. He was dubbed Greenwood because “green wood doesn’t burn.”

Greenwood is currently constructing the Karen Schwartz Waterfowl enclosure that will house many more animals. But despite growing their campus, keeping up with the growth of the city of Boulder has proven to be a challenge.

“Last year we cared for almost 3,500 animals which is an increase of almost 1,000 over the past two years,” said Jenny Bryant, marketing and development manager.

“The Denver area, the Northern Colorado area, and now the Colorado Springs area have all lost rehab centers. We are now the only center north of Pueblo, to the Wyoming border that can care for small mammals, songbirds and waterfowl,” said Bryant.

Another way the center copes with the growth is through dedicated volunteers who can help with injured wildlife and community outreach programs.

“The quality of care that we can give the animals is highly dependent on the quality of volunteers we can have,” said Stacey Scarborough, the volunteer and outreach manager.

Volunteer Laura Burnfield said that volunteering with the center is not just about showing up, but about having a passion for animals.

“We’re nature. We’re part of it, and our human communities are part of it. It’s not just going to Rocky Mountain National Park on a Saturday. It’s everywhere and to be allies to the wild spaces that are just in our backyard and to the wild neighbors that are right outside our windows, is really important,” she said.

Volunteers must love animals, not be afraid to get dirty, and be dedicated to the wildlife welfare. Additionally, they should be 18 years of age or older. Greenwood asks people to make a six month minimum commitment.

To find out more about Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, click here.

To volunteer, click here.