Heavy Snow Causes Localized Damage To Eastern Plains Crops

By & Harvest Public Media 39 seconds ago
  • It's unclear how many cantaloupe crops were damaged from the weekend's snowstorm. The fields have been too muddy for farmers to get a full accounting.
    Courtesy Rocky Ford Growers Association

Farmers across the Great Plains are in their fields trying to gauge the damage from this weekend’s snowstorm. So far, the results are mixed.

The storm’s timing made it particularly destructive for wheat growers across the Great Plains. But it wasn’t the cold temperatures that caused the most damage: it was weight. The snow was so heavy it snapped wheat stalks in half. It’s still unclear exactly how many wheat acres were lost.

The news was better for melon growers, though muddy fields have kept some farmers from getting a full scope of the potential damage.

Few cantaloupe and watermelon plants had started to sprout by the time the storm moved through, meaning they were safe from freezing temperatures. Still, some growers will likely have to replant portions of their crop, which could slightly lessen the amount of Rocky Ford cantaloupe this year, or push back harvest.

Late season snow and frost is a part of life for many farmers and ranchers on Colorado’s eastern plains, and they have adapted to it. While this storm brought heavy, sometime damaging snow to the region, it will also act as an infusion of moisture in an area currently classified as both “abnormally dry” and in moderate drought in the latest Drought Monitor from Nebraska’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Brian Knapp, a melon and vegetable grower near Rocky Ford, says he’ll take the added precipitation, even if it means a small amount of crop damage.

“With how long the growing season is,” Knapp says, a melon grower near Rocky Ford, “we could end up with something way worse than this storm.”

Tags: 
Wheat
Rocky Ford cantaloupe
Colorado Weather
Eastern Plains
Agriculture

Related Content

Unpacking Lessons From Colorado's Cantaloupe Listeria Scare

By & Harvest Public Media Mar 19, 2014
Luke Runyon / KUNC and Harvest Public Media

When Colorado cantaloupe laden with the deadly pathogen listeria killed more than 30 people in 2011, shockwaves rippled throughout the food industry. The outbreak made one thing clear: huge cracks exist in the systems meant to keep our food safe to eat.

Denver Post reporters Michael Booth and Jennifer Brown set out to explore those conflicts within food safety in their new book Eating Dangerously.

Listeria Outbreak Still Haunts Colorado's Cantaloupe Growers

Two years after cantaloupe were linked to one of the worst foodborne outbreaks in U.S. history, lawyers have filed a fresh round of lawsuits. Meanwhile, farmers are trying to win back customers after their signature crop was tarred by a broad brush.

Farmers Left With Mixed Feelings As Leadership In Washington Shifts

By & Harvest Public Media Mar 14, 2017
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

President Donald Trump has nominated former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary, bucking a recent trend of Midwest leadership at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and making many in the farm country of the Midwest and Great Plans a little leery.

Coupled with the appointments of leaders from Oklahoma and Texas to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy, respectively, there looks to be a shift in the power center of the parts of the federal government that most directly impact agriculture.