Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

By 53 minutes ago
  • Sometimes it can feel like there is a terrorist attack on the news every other week. But how much attention an attack receives has a lot to do with one factor: the religion of the perpetrator.
    David McNew / AFP/Getty Images
