Invisibilia: A Man Finds An Explosive Emotion Locked In A Word

In 1967, anthropologists Renato Rosaldo and his wife, Shelly, went to live with the llongot, an isolated tribe that lived in the rain forest in the Philippines. It wasn't exactly an accident that this tribe was unstudied — it was known for beheading people.

But Renato and Shelly were undeterred. As they immersed themselves in llongot culture, they began to learn the language. Simple words at first, then more nuanced ones that encompassed such things as love and anger. To Renaldo, all of the words were familiar except one.

Liget.

At first, he thought this word meant "energetic" or "productive." But then liget exploded out of that definition into an emotional landscape he had never before encountered.

One evening, members of the tribe asked Renato if they could hear tape recordings of his conversations with the people he studied. The voice of a deeply loved and respected man who had recently died began to play.

The room fell silent. The men's eyes narrowed and their lips curled, their faces turned into masks of rage.

They told Renato that hearing the tape made their hearts feel liget. It makes us want to take a head, they told him, over and over. It makes us want to take a man's head and throw it.

Renato didn't understand the world of chaos and violence that the llongot people connected to this word. Why did it drive men to kill? He tried to gain a deeper understanding, but defining liget was like trying to describe the color blue without ever seeing it.

Until later.

Fourteen years later, Renato and Shelly, along with their two young sons, went to live with the Ifugao, another tribe of the Philippine rain forest. While on a hike to a different village, Shelly fell off a 65-foot cliff to her death. That day, crouching next to Shelly's body on the riverbank, Renato felt the seed of an alien emotion he had never experienced begin to grow inside him.

Back in America, after the funeral and the resettling into daily life, this feeling continued to grow. But Renato did not know how to express it, how to define it. And then one afternoon, as he was driving down a sunny street in Palo Alto, Calif., he couldn't bear it any longer. He pulled to the side of the road, and a howl came roaring out of him.

And then he knew: This was liget.

The English words that best describe liget might be "high voltage": a powerful energy running through and out of the body. Renato had no control over when this feeling would come or how long it would stay. There was nothing within the American palette of emotions or in mainstream books about death that helped him. He just knew he had to howl. And because Renato could now grasp the force and meaning of the word liget, he was able to make some sense out of the chaos. He was able to give his emotions form, and let them pass through his body.

He could begin to heal.

Renato documented his journeys, both physical and emotional, through photographs and poetry. These poems are excerpted from his book The Day of Shelly's Death (copyright Duke University Press, 2013).





The Omen of Mungayang The morning after the full moon our baby burps

And clear liquid splats into the wall.

Shelly and Conchita hike toward a village upstream.

I nap with our sons, one and five years old.

A flock of songbirds abruptly silent.

Minutes later, Conchita steps into the hut and rasps,

She fell into the river.

I run, reach Shelly's body, drop to her side.

A fly buzzes in, then out of her mouth.

Back on the trail, Shelly's voice, not the wind,

Her voice echoes from death.

I rush to our sons.

Conchita's cousin lifts Manny on her back,

Then crumples into sobs.

I put Sam on my shoulders, tell him his mom is dead.

He wants to know when he will get a new one. An excerpt from How Do I, Renato, Know That Manny Knows? The next day a priest drives Manny, Sam and me

Down to the Magat Valley.

Hot. Hotter.

Then up a winding mountain road.

Cooling. Cooler.

Manny grows giddy, giggling incessantly.

In Baguio City I carry him into our apartment.

He searches. Swivels. Nobody here.

He bellows and shatters the enormous thick silence. An excerpt from In A White Cubicle A nurse pulls the gray sheet from Shelly's face.

Blood and bruises.

The doctor tells me to take the body to Solano to be embalmed.

It is up to me, she says.

I say, no. No, I will not leave my sons alone here.

The Mayor of Lagawe shouts, How could you allow your wife to walk the trail alone? Why don't you embalm the body here in Lagawe?

Father George says, Never mind the Mayor, he's drunk, then drives me and the boys to the convent in a VW bug. An excerpt from Static How could the American know

The reach of shock

And sympathy in this land

Where grief lives in public?

He's pale, shaking,

Like a boxer he keeps

His guard up, his feet heavy.



ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

This week, we're exploring the intersection of music and neuroscience. It's an active field full of researchers and students who think of themselves as musician scientists.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Singing) Your children...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMEN: (Singing) Are not your children. They are the sons and the daughters of life's longing for itself. They come through you, but they are not from you. And though they are with you, they belong not to you.

SIEGEL: These four women all work at the Music Cognition Lab at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The singing is for pleasure, but their work is about music. Assistant professor Reyna Gordon runs the lab. She's singing second soprano. She's a neuroscientist in the department of otolaryngology. Gordon studies music, language and the brain, something she was curious about when she was an aspiring opera singer.

REYNA GORDON: I moved to Italy when I finished my bachelor of music, and I started to take more linguistics classes and to think really about language in the brain and music in the brain and what was happening in our brains when we were listening to music, when we were listening to singing, what was happening in my brain when I was singing.

SIEGEL: She says a combination of curiosity about those questions and stage fright as a singer led her to a graduate program in France in Marseille.

GORDON: When I got there, the first day I got to see some pilot work that was being done. They were using electroencephalography, so EEG, putting sensors on the head to noninvasively measure brain activity while people were listening to sentences and while people were listening to musical excerpts. And I was instantly hooked.

SIEGEL: At Vanderbilt, she's part of the interdisciplinary program for Music, Mind & Society. Dr. Gordon has found a correlation in children between good rhythm skills and a good grasp of grammar. Children who can detect rhythmic variations in music also tend to have an easier time putting sentences together. She's investigating the connection between those two skills.

GORDON: One thing that rhythm and grammar have in common is that they both unfold over time, and our brains form expectancies about what's coming up based on what we just heard.

SIEGEL: Think of listening to a piece of music and keeping rhythm. For example, this anthem of Suzuki music lessons played here by Vanderbilt medical student Alex Chern.

ALEX CHERN: (Playing violin).

(SOUNDBITE OF CLAPPING)

GORDON: If we start to clap together, within a couple of claps, you'll have expectancies for the timing, and you'll be able to clap along to what's coming next.

SIEGEL: Same thing with grammar, according to Professor Gordon.

GORDON: If we hear words that have a particular grammatical function, we have expectancies for the words that are coming up after that.

SIEGEL: So an example of that.

GORDON: The boy read the book that his mother gave to him would be a complex sentence that's unfolding over time. When we hear the boy read, then we're expecting an object after that. And then when we hear the boy read the book that, then we're expecting an additional clause after that.

SIEGEL: Something about the book.

GORDON: Something else about the book, yeah.

SIEGEL: Reyna Gordon says that by age 5, children typically use and understand complex sentences like that one but not all kids. She says research shows that 7 percent of children cannot. They have what's called developmental language disorder or specific language impairment.

GORDON: They have some grammar, but they haven't acquired it at the same rate of their peers, so expressing complex ideas, especially as they start to go through school, is difficult.

SIEGEL: And these are not kids with especially low IQs or...

GORDON: Nope, they have IQ in the normal range.

SIEGEL: They don't have autism.

GORDON: They don't have autism. Their hearing is normal. Their brains are just a little bit different.

SIEGEL: Some of these kids might already be seeing speech therapists. Professor Gordon wants to see if in addition music and rhythm training can help. Her lab is studying kids with language impairment and also kids who don't have it. They're using EEGs and various tests for both rhythm and grammar. Here's research analyst Allison Aaron with 7-year-old Adalyn Patel who can create complex sentences. They're looking at a picture book.

ALLISON AARON: The dog ran to the door and was barking. What does the boy think? Start with he.

ADALYN PATEL: He thinks the dog is barking at something that's not there.

AARON: Great thinking; next page.

SIEGEL: How might a child with developmental language disorder answer?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON: What does the boy think?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: He - he's barking.

AARON: What does the boy think?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: I don't know.

AARON: Just guess.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: We'll see.

SIEGEL: All true statements but not stated in complex sentences. Adalyn also does well on a test of speech rhythms.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ma ma ma.

ADALYN: Ma ma ma.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ma ma ma.

ADALYN: Ma ma ma.

AARON: Good job. Repeat it exactly how you hear it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ma ma ma.

ADALYN: Ma ma ma.

SIEGEL: Children with language impairment may have a harder time detecting those variations in timing and intonation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ma ma.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: Ma ma.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Ma ma.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: Ma ma.

SIEGEL: Professor Reyna Gordon's lab at Vanderbilt has assessed around 50 children for this study. She says in children with language impairment, sensitivity to the rhythms of speech and the rhythms of music is less developed.

GORDON: So we were wondering if this was something that we could change and whether that would then have an impact on their language development.

SIEGEL: Which takes us back to Suzuki at a more elementary level.

SARA JOHNSON: OK, ready, go.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Playing violin).

JOHNSON: We were mostly on the A.

SIEGEL: Sarah Johnson teaches this group lesson, a Suzuki violin class. The students, Luke Ryan, Adrian Rodriguez and Mackenzie Stamper, range in age from 6 to 8. They've all undergone assessments in Dr. Gordon's lab and shown weaknesses in rhythm and grammar skills.

JOHNSON: What's a rhythm we can play these letters on?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: F sharp.

SIEGEL: These kids also get one-on-one lessons and ultimately five months of learning violin.

JOHNSON: Or this one (playing violin).

SIEGEL: After 30 minutes of Suzuki, there's a half hour movement class led by Lyn Bingham on piano.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Flick, flick, flick, flick, flick, flick, glide. Flick, flick, flick, flick, flick, flick, glide.

LYN BINGHAM: Good.

SIEGEL: The idea is to move to the music, to start and stop, to glide and make flicking or punching gestures on cue. Right now, all of these lessons are paid for by grants.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Punch.

SIEGEL: Professor Reyna Gordon says the project has already gotten past some anticipated obstacles. The children show up for the lessons, they practice at home and their parents are supportive. Mackenzie's mother, Megan Stamper, sees progress already.

MEGAN STAMPER: She was having trouble understanding what you're saying, and with these classes that she's taking, it's really helping her to unlock that channel of listening, focusing, taking directions.

SIEGEL: Reyna Gordon says it's too early to proclaim success, but she is encouraged by what she's seen.

GORDON: There may be something that music training can do to help boost things, so maybe we're able to boost their auditory skills, their auditory processing skills in the brain or something about the rhythm sensitivity in their everyday listening to language and that could bootstrap improvements. We don't know yet, so we actually have a whole series of questions to look at. And while we're in these initial stages, I think that, you know, music is a fun thing and, you know, if the families are enjoying it, it's a good program to do.

BINGHAM: Are you ready?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #3: Uh-huh.

BINGHAM: OK.

SIEGEL: In recent years, studies of music and neuroscience have taken off. There's better brain imaging, better data processing. There's more public recognition of this kind of work and more funding for it. Part of the Vanderbilt project's funding comes from the National Institutes of Health. We'll hear from the director of NIH and his musical collaborator, opera singer Renee Fleming, on tomorrow's program.

BINGHAM: (Playing piano).

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #4: Whoa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.