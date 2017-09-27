Lo Moon Shares A Playlist Of Favorite Songs For The Colorado Sound

Periodically, The Colorado Sound invites artists to come by and "take over" the station with their music choices. There are no limits, other than it be FCC friendly.

We were especially excited to have Lo Moon come in and guest DJ.

"Sharing music is, weirdly enough, why you get into being a musician," said lead singer Matt Lowell. "You have something to give and feel like you can have an impact on someone's life."

Lo Moon's thoughtful list, combined with their enthusiasm for music in general, made for great conversation and wonderful radio.

Listen to the playlist, which includes gems from Peter Gabriel, The Waterboys, and Shuggie Otis, below.

