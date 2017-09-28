From Neil Best's Desk: Keep NPR Strong By Keeping KUNC Strong

Dear Friends,

In just a few days our fall membership drive will begin. For three days, we will take the opportunity to visit with all who are listening about how the public radio funding model works. There are lots of ways to listen to NPR. But whether you listen on the radio, on your phone, via podcasts, or Alexa, you should know that NPR only exists because of support from its member stations, like KUNC.

KUNC pays NPR over $300,000 per year to bring you Morning Edition & All Things Considered and that does not include all the other programs and podcasts you rely on for stories that matter from voices you trust. It’s your KUNC membership that allow us to pay our NPR membership, which makes important NPR programs and reporting from around the world possible.

We will be encouraging your continued support of KUNC in the days to come. We will suggest a variety of ways you can help. You can renew your membership, increase your sustaining membership, make an additional gift, or convince a friend to start their membership. You can keep NPR strong by keeping KUNC strong with your membership.

What I want to share with you today is your membership goes far beyond the dollars you provide to make KUNC possible. Every day, your generous support inspires us. Your encouragement makes the challenges of reporting the news, sharing ideas and promoting critical thinking possible. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Neil Best

President & CEO