From Neil Best's Desk: Upcoming Event, “Resurgent Russia in the Time of Trump”

Dear Friends,

Later this month, KUNC will be hosting two events with NPR's former Moscow correspondent, Corey Flintoff. He will be joining KUNC listeners to discuss: “Resurgent Russia in the Time of Trump,” on August 24th in Steamboat Springs and August 25th in Boulder. He will share with us his personal experiences and insights into a story that has been dominating the news.

Flintoff served as the NPR Moscow correspondent from 2012 until his retirement in September of last year. Flintoff’s public broadcasting career began over 40 years ago as a reporter in rural Alaska, his home state, where his beat included fisheries, Alaska Native sovereignty, the state’s energy industry and problems facing the environment. Following his coverage of the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, Flintoff began working at NPR as an evening newscaster on All Things Considered.

In 2010 Flintoff became NPR’s correspondent covering Southeast Asia from New Delhi. He moved in 2012 to Moscow. While serving as NPR’s Moscow correspondent Flintoff was responsible for covering news from many countries of the former Soviet Union, including Russia, Ukraine, the Baltic states, Kazakhstan and Georgia. He reported on the increasing authoritarianism of the Russian State under Vladimir Putin, the seizure of Crimea, defense concerns in the Baltics and the shoot-down of Malaysian Air Flight 17.

His experience makes him uniquely qualified to discuss the future of our relationship with Russia. Seating for these events are limited, so I encourage you to make your reservations today. Hope to see you there!

Sincerely,

Neil Best

President & CEO