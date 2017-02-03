The Power Dynamic Of Steve Bannon In The Trump White House

“Is Steve Bannon the second most powerful man in the world?”

That’s the headline of a new Time magazine story out this week. It paints a picture of Bannon’s life, and shows how the man described as “aggressive,” “talkative” and “brash” rose to his current role in the White House as chief strategist to President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the author of the piece, Time editor-at-large David Von Drehle.

