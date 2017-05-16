Speaker Of The House Breaks Down 2017 Colorado Legislative Session

By 7 hours ago
  • Speaker Duran unveiling the transportation bill with the Senate President and chairs of the transportation committees. The bipartisan bill ultimately failed.
    Speaker Duran unveiling the transportation bill with the Senate President and chairs of the transportation committees. The bipartisan bill ultimately failed.
    Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Despite some setbacks, Colorado lawmakers are praising the now completed 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers avoided major funding cuts to hospitals and took a step toward jump-starting condominium developments. But they failed to send a measure to voters that sought to raise the state’s sales tax to fund road infrastructure repair.

Bente Birkeland spoke with Democratic Speaker of the House Chrisanta Duran about some of the major pieces of legislation that passed through the Democratic House and Republican Senate.

Interview Highlights:

On how lawmakers in the split legislature were able to be productive given the divided national political mood:

In a time that has so much divisiveness we have to focus on those issues that bind us together rather than those that will divide us and this legislative session was an example of that. We really focused on problem-solving when it comes to some of the issues that matter most to Coloradans.

On what’s next for transportation funding when her bipartisan bill with the Republican Senate President failed:

We have to come up with a long-term solution to our transportation needs in the state of Colorado. In this session we were able to find common ground with many who were engaged and willing to have a conversation and come to the table through negotiations to figure out what was possible. Out of the House we passed a bipartisan solution and sent it over to the Senate. If the bill would have went to the Senate floor there would have been the votes to be able to pass it. We’re hopeful that for those who were not interested in being part of the conversation that they will come to the negotiating table at some point.

On whether she has any regrets about her first session serving as Speaker of the House:

No, there’s no regrets. What I would say is, is that I think we went big this session. We took on all of the tough issues. We encouraged people to have meaningful conversations about some of the topics that have been challenging to be able to find common ground on. We didn’t get everything done that we would have liked to.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
Colorado Legislature
Capitol Coverage

Related Content

Legislative Leaders In Both Parties Call Session Productive

By May 12, 2017
Creative Commons

Colorado’s annual 120 day legislative ended May 10. Lawmakers passed several bipartisan proposals to restore proposed cuts to hospitals, put more money into roads and schools. But many bills addressing key issues also failed.

Bente Birkeland talked with Ed Sealover with the Denver Business Journal and Brian Eason with the Denver Post about some of the highs and lows of the 2017 session.

Changes On The Horizon for School Funding In Colorado

By May 11, 2017
Ann Marie Awad / KUNC

School funding was one of the key issues tackled by Colorado lawmakers in the 2017 legislative session. The state’s long-standing funding model has forced public schools to operate at a deficit since the recession. But lawmakers have not only committed to a study of the state’s school funding model, but also gave schools a small per-pupil cash bump for the next fiscal year.

At Last Minute, Colorado Lawmakers Strike A Deal For Transportation, Schools

By May 11, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Colorado lawmakers waited until Wednesday, the final day of their annual session, to vote on what many people felt was their most significant bill: one addressing transportation. Democratic and Republican leaders wanted a deal. So did Gov. John Hickenlooper. And it took lawmakers until the last minute to hammer out a deal on transportation.

Nobody seemed to get everything they wanted, but Senate Bill 267 passed the house with a vote of 49 to 16 vote and is on its way to Hickenlooper for a signature. It adds about $2 billion for roads, but those who hoped to see  money go to mayors to address local problems, or to transit, were disappointed.

A Look Ahead At The Upcoming Legislative Session

By Dec 26, 2013
Stephen Butler / Flickr - Creative Commons

Going into the 2014 legislative session, Colorado Democrats are still in the majority at the capitol. With an election year looming, party leaders – including Senate President-elect Morgan Carroll – say they want to focus on creating more jobs.