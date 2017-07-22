Spring Glade Fire Mostly Contained, No Evacuations Active

[Updated July 24, 7:55 a.m.] A brush fire near Coyote Ridge Natural Area near Loveland prompted immediate action from the Loveland Fire Authority on Saturday, July 22.

By 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officials estimated the fire at 371 acres and at 95 percent containment. Officials monitored the fire overnight, and will resume suppression efforts Monday morning.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported. The cause is under investigation. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted, but Coyote Ridge Natural Area remains closed.

By 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials estimated the fire to be burning at 371 acres, 95 percent contained. The footprint had not increased significantly over the day. Officials will continue to monitor the fire overnight.

No evacuation orders or road closures are currently in effect.

The Larimer County Sheriff's office reports that resources from the Fort Collins Natural Areas, Poudre Fire Authority and Boulder County fire crews will continue to assist the LCSO Emergency Services at the fire line on Monday morning.

[The original post continues below and reflects previous conditions for the fire.] A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Stout area, and residents in the Rim Rock area are being asked to voluntarily evacuate. Three structures are currently in danger of burning, but no damage has been reported. Residents who have been evacuated can go to Lucile Erwin Middle School in Loveland. The shelter will close at 7:00 p.m.

Poudre Fire Authority is assisting with the fire, along with crews from the surrounding towns of Berthoud, Johnstown, Longmont, Wellington and Windsor. A SEAT aircraft is also in the air and an MMA aircraft has been requested.

#SpringGladeFire crews from LCSO Emergency Services, LFRA, PFA, and others on-scene. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 22, 2017

Reports from individuals on the ground say that officials are asking boats to leave parts of Horsetooth Reservoir so they can grab water for the fire.

Taking off from Horsetooth Res with water for the #SpringGladeFire pic.twitter.com/eYiDPLpBeb — Christie (@therealCsquared) July 22, 2017

