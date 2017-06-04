Sunday Puzzle: All Answers Have Alliterations That Are Absolutely Necessary

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word starts PI- and the second word starts P-.

Ex. Sty ---> PIG PEN

1. What Peter Piper picked a peck of

2. What you press with your foot on a baby grand

3. Baseball team that plays at PNC Park

4. Another name for table tennis

5. One who led the rats out of Hamelin

6. Place in Colorado that completes the phrase "___ or Bust"

7. Early Dickens novel, with "The"

8. Religious allegory by John Bunyan, with "The"

9. 1963 comedy featuring Inspector Clouseau, with "The"

10. Practicing frugality

11. Person who takes lots of uppers and downers

12. Main newspaper in St. Paul, Minn.

13. Place to order a sausage or pepperoni pie

Last week's challenge: If ELI is 173, and LOIS is 5,107, how much is LESLIE?

Puzzle answer: 317,537 (turn the names upside-down to see!)

Puzzle winner: John Tures of Nashville, Tenn.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener David Herbst of Inverness, Calif. Name a well-known U.S. city with two words in its name. The second word sounds like the last name of a famous 20th-century writer. The first word is something found in virtually every work of this author. What is the city, and who is the author?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you. The deadline is Thursday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

