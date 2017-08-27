Sunday Puzzle: Categorically Speaking

On-air challenge: Each clue is a thing that belongs to two categories. Name something that's in both categories.

For example: U.S. city + Large mammal --> BUFFALO

1. Country + Large bird

2. Country + Popular wedding gift

3. University + Color

4. Insect + Sport

5. Card game + Construction project

6. Vice president + Foreign money

7. Fruit + Company on the Dow Index

8. Comic strip + Snack food

9. Breed of dog + Athlete in a particular sport

10. Alcoholic drink + Tool

11. & 12. [2 answers] Planet + Bygone make of automobile

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of two synonyms — one in 5 letters, the other in 4. The 5-letter word starts with S. The 4-letter word contains an S. Change one of these S's to an A. You can rearrange the result to name a group of people, in 9 letters, that ideally have those two adjectives describe them. What group is it?

Answer: Swift, Fast — Waitstaff

Winner: Vicki Magaw of Iron River, Wis.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge is a common two-word expression. The expression consists of 8 letters and uses all five vowels — A, E, I, O and U. It has only three consonants, one of which is repeated. The first word in the expression has two letters and the second has eight letters. What familiar expression is it?

