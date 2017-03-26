Sunday Puzzle: Keep The Bookend Letters From These Words To Make New Ones

On-Air Challenge: Take two-word clues that might appear in a crossword. The first and last letters of each answer are the same as the first and last letters of the clue.

Example: Football mistake --> FUMBLE (both the clue and the answer start with F and end with E)

Snow tool Autumn flower Warm material Stairway toy Math operation Spanish mister Near relative Cable giant Baby's shoe Chipping tool Northeast state

Last week's challenge: Think of a familiar phrase in the form "I ___ you," in which a four-letter word goes in the blank. Rearrange those letters and you'll get another familiar phrase in the form "I ___ you." Both phrases get more than half a million hits in a Google search. What phrases are these?

Puzzle answer: "I read you" and "I dare you"

Puzzle winner: Helen Haller of Pittsford, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mike Shteyman of Odenton, Md. — who also created the playoff puzzle at this year's American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. Name two things found in a kitchen — one starting with G, the other starting with K. If you have the right ones, you can rearrange the letters to name two other things, one of them found in the kitchen starting with F, the other one probably found elsewhere in the house starting with K. What things are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you. The deadline is Thursday, March 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

