Top Stories: Attack At London Mosque; London Fire Death Toll Rises

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 1 Dead After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near North London Mosque.

-- 79 People Are Believed Dead In London's Grenfell Tower Apartment Fire.

And here are more early headlines:

Supreme Court To Hear Congressional Redistricting Case. (Washington Post)

Senate Democrats To Protest GOP Action On Health Care. (Politico)

Officials Say It Took An Hour To Report U.S. Destroyer Collision. (Reuters)

Brexit Talks Open In Brussels. (Guardian)

Potential Tropical Storms Forming In Atlantic Ocean, Gulf Of Mexico. (NHC)

Closing Arguments Today In Murder Retrial Of Ex-University Of Cincinnati Officer. (WLWT)

Turkey Sends Troops To Qatar For Military Exercise. (Al Jazeera)

N.Y. Public Theater's "Julius Caesar" Interrupted Again. (New York Post)

