Top Stories: Tension Continues At Jerusalem Holy Site; House On Russia Sanctions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Dismantles Controversial Metal Detectors At Jerusalem Holy Site.

-- Does It Matter If Trump Jr. , Manafort Are Under Oath When They Talk To Congress?

-- House Expected To Pass Russia Sanctions Bill.

And here are more early headlines:

McCain To Return For Senate Health Care Vote. (New York Times)

Kushner Coming Back To Capitol Hill For More Questioning. (AP)

Federal Judge Blocks Deportation Of Hundreds Of Iraqis. (Detroit Free Press)

U.S.'s Biggest Wildfire Burns In Eastern Montana. (Reuters)

Pulse Gunman's Widow Seeks Computer Expert For Trial. (Orlando Sentinel)

2 Hurricanes, 1 Tropical Storm In Eastern Pacific. (NHC)

"Despacito" Singers Oppose Venezuela's Use Of It. (CNN)

