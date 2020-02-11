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Scott Davidson
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CC BY 2.0
News
1 dead after truck hits pedestrians during Tour de Fat in Fort Collins
Alex Murphy
Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred during the annual Tour de Fat on Saturday.
Cars lining a busy highway
Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun
News
Colorado road funding ballot measure will be pulled following deal reached with state lawmakers
Colleen Slevin
A school classroom with posts and letters and childrens art cover a corner of a room.
Monica Sedra
/
Unsplash
News
Chronic absenteeism fell in Colorado last year but still higher than before the pandemic
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat Colorado
Aspen trees turn yellow with snow-capped mountains in the background.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
News
Colorado keeps 4.2M acres roadless as Trump administration opens much of the West
Michael Booth
Summer temperatures have risen all over the United States in the past half century, but the trend is particularly pronounced in the American West, as illustrated in this map.
Climate Central
Regional News
Study: Nearly half of land burned in last 25 years tied to heatwaves
Murphy Woodhouse
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