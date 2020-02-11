Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred during the annual Tour de Fat on Saturday.
KUNC’s In The NoCo is a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
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After a devastating accident, this Estes Park rock climber moved forward using lessons she’d learned from the sportMelissa Strong was a rock climber about to open a restaurant in Estes Park, when a devastating accident left her hands badly damaged. The months that followed were filled with pain and uncertainty as doctors worked to help her regain use of her hands. Today, she can climb again – and she credits rock climbing with giving her the tenacity to bounce back.
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Colorado voters comb through a glut of ballot questions during election season. How did we get here?Colorado is one of two dozen states where residents can collect signatures to put questions directly onto ballots. But some political observers worry that the cost of gathering those signatures puts special interest groups with deep funding ahead of grassroots organizations.
Colorado News
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Nationwide, since 2024, there’s been a surge of borrowers who have missed nine months of payments, with many more borrowers at risk of ending up in the same spot. The consequences of falling behind can disrupt lives, ruin credit ratings, and mean the debt could be sent to collections.Listen to KUNC host Marty Lenz discuss this story and then read the entire article.
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The pardons come three months after the governor commuted the sentence of former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters. More pardons and commutations are still possible in Polis’ final year.
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Goodbye Dolly: Local UNC professor recalls working alongside one of America's most cherished cultural iconsDolly Parton, the beloved queen of country and cultural sensation who had an impact on so many, passed away earlier this week. KUNC's Marty Lenz spoke with a local who was closely connected to Parton for many years. David Grapes II is a professor of theater and director of the School of Theater and Dance at the University of Northern Colorado. He spent more than a decade at Dollywood, Parton's acclaimed theme park and resort.
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The late-summer surge of bear sightings continues across Colorado, with the most recent involving a cub in Boulder County that needed rescue.
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Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a lawsuit opposing new rules on mail-in balloting.
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Researchers have grown increasingly confident in global warming’s role in post-2000 ‘megadrought’ and its impact on the Colorado River.
Mountain West News
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There were early signs that this fire season could be a big one, especially the record-low snowpack last winter. In Teton County — near the Grand Targhee Resort — that spurred interest in a novel effort: raising money to help hire a local wildfire mitigation coordinator.
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Environmentalists fear it could set a dangerous precedent
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Nevada filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump Administration's new rules drastically cutting the state's access to the Colorado River.
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The Trump administration is revising the Travel Management Rule, a U.S. Forest Service policy that dictates when motorized use is allowed.
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Western cattlemen are poised to lose almost all opportunity to comment on oil and gas development underneath their property.
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Colorado River plan orders cuts in the Lower Basin, while relying on voluntary conservation upstreamColorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming are not subject to mandatory reductions; instead, those states are setting up programs to voluntarily conserve water.
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