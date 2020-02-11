Rep. Cheney, third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, was censured by her state party for acting in opposition to the former president.
Colorado News
On Jan. 29, the Colorado Rockies agreed to hand over star player Nolan Arenado, and $50 million, to the St. Louis Cardinals. Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber talked to Denver Post sports columnist Mark Kiszla to better understand how the loss of Arenado comes at the end of a long line of poor and petty trade decisions in the 30-year history of the Rockies franchise.
Organizers of the Point-In-Time count of people experiencing homelessness in Denver, Boulder and the seven-county metro region have called off the 2021 count for unsheltered people. A count of the sheltered population only will take place on Feb. 25.
Hate groups have a presence in every state in the Mountain West with Colorado registering the highest number. The Southern Poverty Law Center counts 17 hate groups in the Centennial State that range from neo-Nazis to groups that target Muslims and LGBTQ people. Montana, meanwhile, has the highest rate per capita of hate groups in the region.
There’s a lot of scary things in the world today. But at a new museum, the horrors inside are all about the art of distraction, and letting folks get an up close and personal look at the things that go bump in the night.
While COVID-19 cases appear to be declining across Colorado's Front Range, Routt County has seen a surge in case numbers over the past few weeks. To slow the spread of the virus, Route County commissioners implemented a new public health order effective as of Monday.
Mountain West News
As highly contagious coronavirus variants spread, health experts in the Mountain West and beyond are urging people to upgrade and double up their masks.
Like most of us, police want people to understand their perspective. And if they see a problem, they want to be part of the solution. Sometimes that involves leaving the force and looking at policing from the outside. In the final part of the Mountain West News Bureau's series, "Elevated Risk: Police Violence in the Mountain West," Madelyn Beck talked with some of those former officers to get their insights.
Leaders in some Western U.S. watersheds are eyeing the idea of a marketplace where selling water is as easy as selling a couch on Craigslist. Australia has had just such a system for years – revealing the tradeoffs involved.
NPR News
I haven't seen my mother in over a year. I was going to visit in April to celebrate her 90th birthday, but the pandemic put that on hold. Now that she's been vaccinated is time for the birthday hug?
Educators, parents and students say there's a chance to take stock and reinvent education.
Along some coastlines toxic contamination could seep into basements or broken sewage lines in coming years. In California's Bay Area, regulators are grappling with how to protect people.
