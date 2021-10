This weekend, a World War II fighter plane took to the skies for the first time in more than 50 years. Until a few years ago, the plane, named Glacier Girl, was buried under more than 200 feet of snow and ice in Greenland, where it crash-landed during the war. John talks with Roy Shoffner, a businessman who played a key role in the recovery and restoration efforts. (3:45)

