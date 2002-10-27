Senate Races

© 2021
By John Ydstie,
Greg Allen
Published October 27, 2002 at 10:00 PM MST

The control of the U.S. Senate may rest with several key races around the country. Today, we take a look at three of them. First, John Ydstie talks with NPR's Nancy Solomon about the race in New Jersey. Then, we're on to South Dakota, where Republican John Thune is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson. We're joined by Curt Nickisch from South Dakota Public Radio for this portion. Finally, we talk about Missouri, where Democrat Jean Carnahan is fighting to keep her seat from Republican challenger Jim Talent. NPR's Greg Allen joins us to talk about the Missouri race. (8:30)

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
