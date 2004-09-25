© 2021
Office Anthropology: '60 People to Avoid'

By Liane Hansen
Published September 25, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

NPR's Liane Hansen speaks with Josh Aiello, author of 60 People to Avoid at the Water Cooler, a tongue-in-cheek anthropological study of annoying corporate creatures, including The Pompous General Partner, the Condescending IT Guy, and the Incontinent CEO.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
