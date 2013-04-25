Virgin America Offers Seat-To-Seat Service

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business is good news for the jet setting romantic, possibly bad news for most everyone else on board.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Virgin Airlines has announced a new service called seat-to-seat delivery, now available on all U.S. flights, which allows passengers to send unsolicited treats to fellow travelers at the touch of a button.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Yikes. That's Virgin's owner Sir Richard Branson and his guide to getting lucky.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: Un-official media sites and frequent flyers sound less than thrilled about the new service. Do we note a hint of sarcasm in this comment that was posted online?

INSKEEP: Hitting on people in an enclosed space where nobody can possibly leave, obviously a really good idea.

