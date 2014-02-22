© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_510292.jpg
NPR Music: Tiny Desk Concerts
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR's All Songs Considered features your favorite musicians performing at Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR Music office. This is the AUDIO only archive.Are you a fancy A/V nerd and need video? Visit our new Tiny Desk Concert video channel. Eye-popping video and all of the music you've come to expect.

Sofia Rei: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published February 22, 2014 at 6:00 AM MST

A drum from the Argentine Pampas fuels the music of Sofia Rei in this video: The way Franco Pinna has it incorporated into a traditional drum set serves as a musical metaphor for the music Rei performs alongside Pinna and guitarist/bassist JC Maillard.

Rei carries the accent and spirit of her native Argentina in her jazz-infused vocals. She's successfully carved out a spot for herself within a small and exclusive group of vocalists from Latin America who, after spending their formative years in their own countries, came to the U.S. to blend folklore, jazz and classic influences into singing that feels both familiar and new. For about 20 minutes one sunny afternoon, the NPR Music offices were converted into a small Latin American folk club, where Rei treated us to stellar musicianship and genre-bending music. Que les difruten!

Set List

  • "La Gallera"

  • "La Llorona"

  • "Todo Lo Perdido Reaparece"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Harlan; photo by John Poole/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Tiny Desk Concerts
    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras
    Related Content
    • Cate Le Bon: Tiny Desk Concert
      Bob Boilen
      ,
      The Welsh singer's set conveys loneliness and doubt with just two guitars and an inviting whisper.
    • Suzanne Vega: Tiny Desk Concert
      Stephen Thompson
      ,
      Performing at the NPR Music offices, the inventive folk-music veteran bookends a four-song set with her hits "Luka" and "Tom's Diner." But she also plays two terrific new songs, from album called Tales From the Realm of the Queen of Pentacles, that sound as sharp as anything she's done.
    • Fanfare Ciocarlia: Tiny Desk Concert
      Bob Boilen
      ,
      From wedding songs to American rock 'n' roll to the occasional James Bond theme, the joyous Balkan brass band plays at a pace that would make the Ramones burst into a sweat.
    Load More