Astronaut Kjell Lindgren Plays Bagpipes In Space

Published November 13, 2015 at 5:21 AM MST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Here is a message from the silent reaches of space.

(SOUNDBITE OF BAGPIPE MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: That's "Amazing Grace" played on the bagpipes by U.S. astronaut Kjell Lindgren on board the International Space Station. It's a first, an out-of-this-world memorial to colleague Victor Hurst, a scientist and astronaut trainer who passed away last month. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.