DJ Shadow, 'Nobody Speak (Feat. Run The Jewels)'

The remarkable new video from DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels, for the song "Nobody Speak," opens at what could easily be the United Nations, where a large group of diplomats has gathered to ostensibly sort out the world's problems. But tensions are high as two men face off, verbally assaulting one another in the voices of El-P and Killer Mike. "I'ma send you to the yard," one says. "Get a stick, make a switch / I can end a conversation real quick."

"We wanted to make a positive, life-affirming video that captures politicians at their election-year best," DJ Shadow says in a prepared statement. "We got this instead."

The short film, brilliantly directed by Sam Pilling, is a powerful — if sometimes comical — statement on the dysfunctional state of this year's political season. By the end of the video, the entire room has dissolved into a total melee as the diplomats violently attack one another. Things only calm down when an unassuming cleaning woman pushes a mop bucket into the room to clean up the mess they've made.

"It's what I really wish Trump and Hillary would just do and get it over with," Killer Mike says. "And even in that fight I think Hillary would win — and that's not an endorsement."

"Nobody Speak" is from DJ Shadow's latest full-length, The Mountain Will Fall, out now on Mass Appeal Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.