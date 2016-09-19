© 2021
The 2016 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

Published September 19, 2016

For the last 15 years, the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards has recognized instrumentalists and songwriters across the roots-music spectrum. But, really, it's a big party with loads of performances at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. On Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NPR Music returns as the exclusive webcast home for Nashville's big night, hosted by Jim Lauderdale and featuring performances by Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Lumineers. Buddy Miller leads the all-star house band.

In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Bob Weir, Jim Lauderdale, William Bell, Billy Bragg and Shawn Colvin — they will all pay tribute to Woody Guthrie.

Nominees

Album Of The Year

  • Something More Than Free, Jason Isbell; produced by Dave Cobb

  • The Ghosts Of Highway 20, Lucinda Williams; produced by Greg Leisz, Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams

  • The Very Last Day, Parker Millsap; produced by Parker Millsap and Gary Paczosa

  • Traveller, Chris Stapleton; produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

    • Artist Of The Year

  • Jason Isbell

  • Bonnie Raitt

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Lucinda Williams

    • Duo/Group Of The Year

  • Alabama Shakes

  • Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

  • Lake Street Dive

  • The Milk Carton Kids

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band

    • Emerging Artist Of The Year

  • Leon Bridges

  • John Moreland

  • Margo Price

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

    • Song Of The Year

  • "24 Frames" by Jason Isbell; written by Jason Isbell

  • "Dime Store Cowgirl" by Kacey Musgraves; written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally

  • "Hands Of Time" by Margo Price; written by Margo Price

  • "S.O.B." by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats; written by Nathaniel Rateliff

    • Instrumentalist Of The Year

  • Cindy Cashdollar

  • Stuart Duncan

  • Jedd Hughes

  • Sara Watkins

