The 2016 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

For the last 15 years, the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards has recognized instrumentalists and songwriters across the roots-music spectrum. But, really, it's a big party with loads of performances at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. On Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NPR Music returns as the exclusive webcast home for Nashville's big night, hosted by Jim Lauderdale and featuring performances by Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Lumineers. Buddy Miller leads the all-star house band.

In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Bob Weir, Jim Lauderdale, William Bell, Billy Bragg and Shawn Colvin — they will all pay tribute to Woody Guthrie.

Nominees

Album Of The Year

Something More Than Free, Jason Isbell; produced by Dave Cobb

The Ghosts Of Highway 20, Lucinda Williams; produced by Greg Leisz, Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams

The Very Last Day, Parker Millsap; produced by Parker Millsap and Gary Paczosa

Traveller, Chris Stapleton; produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Artist Of The Year

Jason Isbell

Bonnie Raitt

Chris Stapleton

Lucinda Williams

Duo/Group Of The Year

Alabama Shakes

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

Lake Street Dive

The Milk Carton Kids

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Emerging Artist Of The Year

Leon Bridges

John Moreland

Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Song Of The Year

"24 Frames" by Jason Isbell; written by Jason Isbell

"Dime Store Cowgirl" by Kacey Musgraves; written by Kacey Musgraves, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally

"Hands Of Time" by Margo Price; written by Margo Price

"S.O.B." by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats; written by Nathaniel Rateliff

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Cindy Cashdollar

Stuart Duncan

Jedd Hughes

Sara Watkins

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.