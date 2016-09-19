The 2016 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony
For the last 15 years, the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards has recognized instrumentalists and songwriters across the roots-music spectrum. But, really, it's a big party with loads of performances at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. On Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NPR Music returns as the exclusive webcast home for Nashville's big night, hosted by Jim Lauderdale and featuring performances by Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Lumineers. Buddy Miller leads the all-star house band.
In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Bob Weir, Jim Lauderdale, William Bell, Billy Bragg and Shawn Colvin — they will all pay tribute to Woody Guthrie.
