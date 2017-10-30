© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manafort, Gates Indicted By Mueller Special Investigation

By Ryan Lucas,
Rachel Martin
Published October 30, 2017 at 10:13 AM MDT

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Monday was charged by the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in last year's U.S. election.

Manafort was charged along with his long time business associate, Rick Gates. In addition, George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, has pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents about his contacts with Russians.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin