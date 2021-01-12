Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse On The Insurrection, Trump And The GOP

The House of Representatives could vote to impeach President Trump this week. But what happens to other Republican lawmakers who helped incite the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead?

Should Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Ron Johnson remain in Congress? Should they be allowed to sit on committees investigating the insurrection?

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island says no. He wants to bar these senators from any committees investigating the riot and for them to be investigated themselves. He’s also pushing to expel or censure his fellow colleagues for their role in the violent uprising.

We sit down with Sen. Whitehouse to discuss the insurrection at the Capitol and its consequences.

