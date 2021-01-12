© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse On The Insurrection, Trump And The GOP

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published January 12, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST
US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election, on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election, on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The House of Representatives could vote to impeach President Trump this week. But what happens to other Republican lawmakers who helped incite the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead?

Should Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Ron Johnson remain in Congress? Should they be allowed to sit on committees investigating the insurrection?

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island says no. He wants to bar these senators from any committees investigating the riot and for them to be investigated themselves. He’s also pushing to expel or censure his fellow colleagues for their role in the violent uprising.   

We sit down with Sen. Whitehouse to discuss the insurrection at the Capitol and its consequences.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
James Morrison