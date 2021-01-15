Multiple Men With The Same Name Form Paul O'Sullivan Band

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. Paul O'Sullivan from Baltimore was noodling around on social media, friending people who shared his name. And many of his fellow Pauls accepted his requests. Some were even musicians just like him. So they did the Ramones one better and formed the Paul O'Sullivan Band. Four musical Paul O'Sullivans in Baltimore, Manchester, Pennsylvania and Rotterdam, recording music remotely. Here's their first single.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NAMESAKE")

THE PAUL O'SULLIVAN BAND: (Singing) Or did you choose your place...

