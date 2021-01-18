In the wake of the insurrection at the U.S Capitol, multiple guides about how to talk to kids about the violence emerged. Teachers of every age group spoke about it with their students. And of course, some kids and teenagers took to TikTok. This post surfaced the racial disparity between how the pro-Trump extremists were treated at the U.S. Capitol and how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated by police.

@itskenxiebbytoday in the us #fup #foryou #foryoupage #Homemade #InLove♬ A WHITE MAN NO – Allie

How are young people reacting to the siege of the U.S. Capitol? We’re talking with them about what they took away from this moment in American history, and what they are anticipating from the Biden administration.

We’re defining “young” as those under the age of 22 (which, narrowly, doesn’t include anyone who works on the show).

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.