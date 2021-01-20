Texas Man Reunites Missing Class Rings With Their Owners

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Forty-two years ago, Jackie Schauer from Missouri lost her high school class ring. Recently, she got a call from a stranger in Texas, Richard Escobedo. He'd found her ring in a store and bought it for about three bucks. Why? Well, years ago, he lost his own class ring. So now he haunts pawn shops buying rings and using identifying markers to get them back to their owners. Can someone out there find Richard's ring? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.