During his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders related to immigration, including stopping construction on the southern border wall and protecting the recipients of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program. He’s also paused most deportations for 100 days.

But now, the politics begin.

President Biden also sent an ambitious piece of immigration legislation to Congress. It includes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants without legal status to be in the U.S. Later this week, Biden also reportedly plans to sign more executive orders related to immigration, including one that will create a task force to reunite families that were separated during the Trump administration.

With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, could passing comprehensive immigration reform be possible?

We’re breaking down President Biden’s proposed immigration law overhaul.

