Michigan Firefighters Set Out To Rescue Goose Stranded On River

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. The Monroe Township Fire Department in southern Michigan set out on a noble mission. A call came in that an injured goose was stranded on a river. The firefighters geared up for a rescue, crawled out on the icy river and discovered a very lifelike hunting decoy. The fire chief said it was a good training session, though. But it sounds more like a wild goose chase to me. I'm so sorry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.