The News Roundup — International

The row between the European Union and AstraZeneca appears to be heating up. Both sides spoke publicly this week after the E.U. accused the pharmaceutical company of telling the bloc it would deliver fewer doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than was initially agreed upon. AstraZeneca claims it had agreed to make its best effort to deliver the number of doses on time but had not committed to a schedule.

Joe Biden’s pick to head the State Department, Anthony Blinken, was confirmed this week. Blinken and Biden have both spent time in recent days calling world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Speaking of Russia, a judge in Moscow has denied Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s request to be released from detention. Now, his supporters are planning further protests this weekend after over 3,000 people were arrested during last weekend’s demonstrations.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international edition of the News Roundup.

Axios Today’s Niala Boodhoo hosts this News Roundup.

