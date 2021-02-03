New Album, 'Sounds Of The Unborn,' Gets A Prenatal Assist

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Here's a fly new artist making her musical debut. It's from an album called "Sounds Of The Unborn" because Luca Yupanqui recorded her contributions while she was still in the womb.

KING: For the recording sessions, her parents used biosonic MIDI technology to translate Luca's movements into musical notes, capturing her prenatal essence. I guess it beats a sonogram. It's MORNING EDITION.