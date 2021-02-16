The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump concluded this weekend. The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict. Donald Trump was acquitted of charges that he helped incite insurrection at the U.S Capitol in early January. But there are still other investigations occurring into the president’s alleged wrongdoing.

New York City prosecutors are investigating $280 million loans made to the Trump Organization. A Georgia district attorney is investigating efforts by Trump associates to overturn the state’s election results. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’s in support of assembling a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in early January.

What are the statuses of the other investigations into Trump? And what chances do they have of actually going through?

