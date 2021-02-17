Mars, Europa And The Search For Life Outside Of Earth

Mars has never been so busy. NASA’s Perseverance rover is now hours away from the shortest and most intense stage of its mission: the landing. And that’s both terrifying and exciting for some.

This rover carries more cameras with it than on any other interplanetary mission in history—19 all told. And they’ll send back breathtaking images of the Martian landscape. But our guest, David Brown, traced the failed mission to another place to which perhaps we should devote more attention… Europa.

Why are we so fascinated with Mars? And what do the possibilities look like for an expedition to Europa?

