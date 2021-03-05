© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LA Philharmonic Reunites For Socially Distanced Virtual Concert Series

By Mandalit del Barco
Published March 5, 2021 at 3:04 AM MST

After months isolating at home, the LA Philharmonic returns to the iconic Hollywood Bowl, which remains closed due to the pandemic. The new season of their online concert series begins today.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco