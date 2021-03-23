© 2021
What We Know About The Mass Shooting At A Boulder Grocery Store

Published March 23, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT
Smashed windows are left at the scene after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack.
Ten people are dead after a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. Eric Talley, 51, is one of the dead. He was a police officer who came to the scene. The police have said they will release more names of those who were killed as families are contacted.

A suspect is in custody, and police say they don’t expect the investigation to take longer than five days. This follows another mass shooting last week in Atlanta, Georgia.

There is still a lot we don’t know about this shooting, and we’re talking about what we don’t know and telling you everything we do know.

