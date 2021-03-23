Where Does The United States Fit Into The Global Vaccination Effort?

As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gets underway, powerful international entities like the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union boast most of the world’s vaccine supply.

Despite often shaky rollout efforts, they have more vaccine doses than they could ever give to their residents. Some critics arguing that they should supply other countries with excess vaccines to help expedite the end of the pandemic.

This effort might also include requiring that pharmaceutical companies share recipes for their coronavirus vaccines in order to ramp up production, but many of those companies oppose that suggestion.

Others say the United States should focus on vaccinating its own citizens first, especially considering the high rates of vaccine skepticism and hesitancy among the U.S. population.

What role should the U.S. and other superpowers play in the global vaccination effort? And how can we continue to combat vaccine hesitancy here at home?

