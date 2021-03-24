cover to eight flawless songs inside.

Late for the Sky is being inducted into the National Recording Registry. Every year, the U.S. Library of Congress selects 25 recordings to preserve for all time in the National Recording Registry. These recordings include music, speeches, public events, native languages, historical moments, sporting events… audio that’s important to our American culture and heritage.

Jackson Browne talked with us about his special bond with the band, the place where it all came together and about his latest work with Phoebe Bridgers. We also spoke with Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, to kick off this year’s edition of The Sounds of America. And we revisit the place in Culpeper, Virginia, where all the audio is stored with producer James Morrison.

The Sounds of America is a series that showcases some of the works selected for the National Recording Registry. It is produced by BMP Audio.

