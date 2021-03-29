The Future Of U.S. Involvement In Afghanistan

The war in Afghanistan is known by several other names: America’s longest war, the forever war and the endless war, to name a few.

Two decades after its start, U.S. troops remain in the country despite promises from both the Obama and Trump administrations that the end was in sight.

President Joe Biden now faces a difficult decision. Should he stick to a deal brokered by his predecessor to withdraw all troops by May 1, or extend the duration of the conflict once again?

Around 3,500 U.S. troops remain in a war that has killed more than 100,000 Afghans and 2,300 Americans.

What does the future of Afghanistan look like? And what role, if any, will the U.S. play?

An Excerpt From ‘The Hardest Place’ by wamu885 on Scribd

Reprinted from THE HARDEST PLACE: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley Copyright © 2021 by Wesley Morgan. Published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC.

