The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

The weather is warming up, and so is entertainment: March has brought us a plethora of new pop culture.

As summer approaches, superheroes are having a moment (surprise, surprise). One of the biggest releases of the month was the Snyder cut of Justice League, the four-hour edit the first director of the film, Zach Snyder, originally intended.

Disney has also been churning out content for comic book movie fans. The Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldierdropped recently after the finale ofWandavision.

We talk about the movies, TV and music that have kept our attention on The Hit List, our monthly pop culture roundup.

