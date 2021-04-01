The News Roundup — International

Europe is having a tough time navigating the third wave of the pandemic. France announced a three-week closure of its schools. Surveys conducted in Germany suggest only 25 percent of the population has faith in the government’s vaccination strategy.

Three commanders of Brazil’s armed forces resigned. The joint resignation came after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his defense minister during a cabinet shake-up. Now, speculation is rampant that Bolsonaro’s relationship with the military has soured.

The U.S. State Department published a human rights report calling out China for committing “genocide” against Uighur Muslims. The report also highlighted Syria’s and Russia’s treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe during the international portion of the News Roundup.

