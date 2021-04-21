NYC's Latest Vaccination Site: American Museum Of Natural History

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A heads-up for New Yorkers who need COVID vaccinations. On Friday, the American Museum of Natural History will turn into a vaccination site where you can get your shot beneath the 94-foot-long model of a blue whale. Carry-ons and backpacks are banned, which means you will not have an opportunity to steal the whale. But the museum will give you a free reentry voucher with your vaccine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.